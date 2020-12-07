SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Clinton

December 11

Clinton County Fairgrounds

Carlyle

8am – 4pm

Madison

December 12

Madison County Health Department

101 E. Edwardsville Rd.

Wood River

8am – 4pm

December 12

Godfrey Village Hall

6810 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey

8am – 4pm

Marion

December 7-13

Marion County Fairgrounds

1800 Fairgrounds Rd. Salem

8am – 4pm

Monroe

December 10

Monroe County Health Department

901 Illinois Ave.

Waterloo

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

December 7

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

December 8-9

McKendree University - The Hett

400 N. Alton St.

Lebanon

8am – 4pm

December 13

4601 State St,

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

December 13

New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church

689 Scott Troy Rd.

O’Fallon

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

