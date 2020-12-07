Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Clinton
December 11
Clinton County Fairgrounds
Carlyle
8am – 4pm
Madison
December 12
Madison County Health Department
101 E. Edwardsville Rd.
Wood River
8am – 4pm
December 12
Godfrey Village Hall
6810 Godfrey Rd.
Godfrey
8am – 4pm
Marion
December 7-13
Marion County Fairgrounds
1800 Fairgrounds Rd. Salem
8am – 4pm
Monroe
December 10
Monroe County Health Department
901 Illinois Ave.
Waterloo
8am – 4pm
St. Clair
December 7
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
December 8-9
McKendree University - The Hett
400 N. Alton St.
Lebanon
8am – 4pm
December 13
4601 State St,
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
December 13
New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church
689 Scott Troy Rd.
O’Fallon
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
