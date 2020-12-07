SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Clinton December 11 Clinton County Fairgrounds Carlyle 8am – 4pm Madison December 12 Madison County Health Department 101 E. Edwardsville Rd. Wood River 8am – 4pm December 12 Godfrey Village Hall 6810 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey 8am – 4pm Marion December 7-13 Marion County Fairgrounds 1800 Fairgrounds Rd. Salem 8am – 4pm Article continues after sponsor message Monroe December 10 Monroe County Health Department 901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo 8am – 4pm St. Clair December 7 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm December 8-9 McKendree University - The Hett 400 N. Alton St. Lebanon 8am – 4pm December 13 4601 State St, 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm December 13 New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church 689 Scott Troy Rd. O’Fallon 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

More like this: