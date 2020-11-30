SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Bond

December 5-6

Bond County Fairgrounds

Bond County Fairgrounds

Greenville

8am – 4pm

Madison

December 1-2

Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex

1634 7th St.

Madison

8am – 4pm

Marion

November 30 – December 6

Marion County Fairgrounds

1800 Fairgrounds Rd.

Salem

8am – 4pm

Monroe

December 3-4

Monroe County Annex Building

901 Illinois Ave.

Waterloo

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

November 30

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

December 5

Macedonia Baptist Church

1400 E. Broadway

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

December 6

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

