SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Bond

November 21

Bond County Fairgrounds

Greenville

8am – 4pm

Jefferson

November 16-22

Aquatic Zoo

100 S. 34th St.

Mt. Vernon

8am – 4pm

Monroe

November 17-18

Monroe County Annex Building

901 Illinois Ave.

Waterloo

8am – 4pm

Perry

November 20

Pickneyville Community Hospital

5383 State Route 154

Article continues after sponsor message

Pickneyville

9am – 5pm

St. Clair

November 16

4601 State Street

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

November 19

House of Prayer to all Nations

5503 N. Park Drive

Washington Park

9am – 4pm

November 21

St. Clare of Assisi

1411 Cross St.

O’Fallon

8am – 4pm

November 22

4601 State Street

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

November 22

New Life in Christ Church

689 Scott Troy Rd.

O’Fallon

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

More like this:

Giannoulias Partners with IEPA to Pilot Emissions Mobile at DMV to Address Decade-Long Need for Chicago Residents
Aug 21, 2025
IDPH Marks 60 Years of Newborn Screening Efforts in Illinois
Sep 3, 2025
IDNR Announces Chronic Wasting Disease Sampling Locations For Deer Hunters
Sep 27, 2025
Village Of Bethalto Water Discoloration Prompts Rep. Elik, Sen. Harriss Response
Aug 28, 2025
IDPH to Offer Information, Services, Giveaways at Illinois State Fair
Aug 7, 2025

 