Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. DATE

LOCATION

TIME

ADDRESS

COUNTY

Nov 2

4601 State Street

8am – 4pm

4601 State St. East St. Louis St. Clair

Nov 3

Johnston City

9am- 5pm

606 Washington Ave. Johnston City Williamson

Nov 4

Wabash County Health Department

9am – 5 pm

130 W. 7th St. Mt. Carmel Wabash

Nov 5

House of Prayer to all Nations

9am – 4pm

5503 N. Park Drive Washington Park St. Clair

Nov 6-7

Benton City Hall

9am – 5 pm

1403 South Main Benton Article continues after sponsor message Franklin

Nov 7

Marshall Browning Hospital

9am – 5pm

900 N. Washington Street Du Quoin Perry

Nov 8

4601 State Street

8am – 4pm

4601 State St. East St. Louis St. Clair

Nov 2-8

Danville Area Community College

9am – 5pm

2000 East Main St. Danville Vermillion

Nov 8

McKendree University- The Hett

8am – 4pm

400 North Alton St. Lebanon St. Clair

Nov 2-8

Aquatic Zoo

8am – 4pm

1700 S. 34th St. Mt. Vernon

Jefferson Locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending