Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
DATE
LOCATION
TIME
ADDRESS
COUNTY
Nov 2
4601 State Street
8am – 4pm
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
St. Clair
Nov 3
Johnston City
9am- 5pm
606 Washington Ave.
Johnston City
Williamson
Nov 4
Wabash County Health Department
9am – 5 pm
130 W. 7th St.
Mt. Carmel
Wabash
Nov 5
House of Prayer to all Nations
9am – 4pm
5503 N. Park Drive
Washington Park
St. Clair
Nov 6-7
Benton City Hall
9am – 5 pm
1403 South Main
Benton
Franklin
Nov 7
Marshall Browning Hospital
9am – 5pm
900 N. Washington Street
Du Quoin
Perry
Nov 8
4601 State Street
8am – 4pm
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
St. Clair
Nov 2-8
Danville Area Community College
9am – 5pm
2000 East Main St.
Danville
Vermillion
Nov 8
McKendree University- The Hett
8am – 4pm
400 North Alton St.
Lebanon
St. Clair
Nov 2-8
Aquatic Zoo
8am – 4pm
1700 S. 34th St.
Mt. Vernon
Jefferson
Locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
