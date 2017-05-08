St. John’s Community Care partners with Alzheimer’s Assoc. to offer presentation and consultation

COLLINSVILLE – The Alzheimer’s Association is offering free consultations to discuss dementia and Alzheimer’s related issues at St. John’s Community Care in Collinsville. The consultation can include things like caregivers stress, diagnosis questions, resources and services, coping with behaviors and learning how to communicate with someone with dementia. Consultations are conducted by a social worker for an hour to answer your questions and address concerns.

The event will take place on Monday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at:

St. John’s Community Care

222 Goethe Avenue

Collinsville, IL 62234

For more information about St. John’s Community Care visit, www.stjohnscc.org or call 618-344-5008.

For more information about Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/stl or call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world leader in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The St. Louis Chapter serves 38 counties in eastern Missouri and western Illinois, providing comprehensive care and support programs. The Alzheimer’s Association mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For additional information about the disease, family support or research, visit the Alzheimer's Association St. Louis Chapter web site at www.alz.org/stl, or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.



About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care web site at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

