Our Daily Show Interview! Jerseyville Library: Free Comic Book Day Festival!

JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Public Library is gearing up to host its third annual Free Comic Book Festival on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 3 p.m. The event will feature free comic books, a Smash Bros tournament, prizes, a costume parade, crafts, and much more.

Beth Smilack, the library’s social media and marketing manager, appeared on a recent episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss all the activities happening at the festival.

“Last year, we had a costume contest - we encourage people to wear costumes, so coplayers, come on out if you want,” Smilack said. “This year, we’re just going to do a costume parade, so no pressure.”

No library card is needed for this or any other Jerseyville Library event. Registration also isn‘t required for the event itself, but is required for the Smash Bros tournament. The tournament will feature a first-place prize of Mario Kart Deluxe 8 for the Nintendo Switch, a second-place prize of a PS4 controller, and a third-place prize of some miniature superhero figurines. To register, call the library at (618) 498-9514.

Smilack added that there will be professional face-painting done by Glitter Faces, and the Jersey County Arts Council will be there to supply and help with the crafts. She said there will also be Jedi Lightsaber training courses and a Wonder Woman cosplayer for photo opportunities, as well as over 45 door prizes being handed out throughout the day.

“The first year we had it, we just had no idea if anyone was going to show up - we had so many people come,” she said. “The little kids in their little costumes and everything - it’s for all ages - and we had some teens show up … I think it’s fun just to see all of these people come out and enjoy all the different activities that we have.”

Registration for the library’s Summer Reading Programs for all age groups begins on June 1, Smilack added. To learn more about the Jerseyville Public Library, visit their website, Facebook page, or Instagram page.

The full interview with Smilack can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

