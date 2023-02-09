ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, will have its next free monthly skin cancer screenings from 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The screenings are by appointment only in Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. Call 618-463-7220 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org, then go to Classes & Events to register. The skin screenings the rest of 2023 (fourth Tuesday of each month through October), will be from 4-6 p.m. This one only will end at 5:15.

Because of physical distancing, a limited amount of people will be allowed inside the office at one time. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment and do not bring another person with you unless it’s necessary.

Being proactive is the one step to early detection. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. People with fair skin, light-colored hair, green or blue eyes, and people who freckle easily are at the greatest risk. Excessive sun exposure, blistering burns before the age of 18 and a family history of melanoma are also risk factors. Most skin cancers appear after age 50, but more young adults and even teenagers are now being diagnosed.

For more information about how you can determine your cancer risk, please visit www.yourdiseaserisk.wustl.edu.

