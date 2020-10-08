Free Box Meals To Be Distributed Saturday In Alton
October 8, 2020 4:18 PM October 8, 2020 4:19 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance/Harvest Christian Church, Leon Smallwood Bey and the Simmons/Hanly/Conroy Law Firm will be handing out 1,000 box meals on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 909 E. Broadway in Alton in the old Riverbend Billiards Building for those in need.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"All you have to do is pull in front of the building and we will be there to serve," Rev. Jason Harrison, one of the organizers, said.