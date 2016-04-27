ALTON - Safety and fun are the focus of Alton Memorial Hospital’s 10th annual Family Safety Fest, to be held Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the hospital’s rear parking lot (between the three Medical Office Buildings).

Free bike helmets are available to pre-registered children ages 4 through the end of elementary school, with helmets from the Helmets First organization led by Dr. Joseph Cangas, a pediatrician from Columbia, Ill. Helmet supplies are limited, so appointments must be made in advance by calling 1-800-392-0936. All adults and children attending the fair, even if they’re not registering for a helmet, must also sign up when calling the same number. Volunteers will also be on hand to make sure the helmets fit correctly.

Other features of the Family Health Fest are scheduled to include:

-- A free hot dog lunch served by the Bank of Edwardsville beginning at 11

a.m.

-- The Alton Fire Department Smokehouse.

-- A highly entertaining self-defense demonstration by Piasa Martial Arts of

Alton at 10:30 a.m.

-- Balloon artistry and magic from Jay “The Ballon Dude” Almeter.

-- A Mobile Intensive Care Unit from Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

-- The St. Louis Children’s KidsFlight helicopter (weather permitting and if

available)

-- 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will raffle off four tickets (Section 165) to the

July 6 game at Busch Stadium between the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Game time will be 7:15 p.m.

In case of rain, the Family Safety Fest would be moved inside to the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and the cafeteria. Some attractions, such as the AFD smokehouse and the MICU, would have to be canceled, but most other events, including the helmet giveaway, would be done indoors.

