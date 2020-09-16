ALTON - Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club invite you to participate in a free and fun scavenger hunt on Saturday, September 19th, as part of the 14th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival which has been modified this year for social-distancing.

From 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., an exciting scavenger hunt using an app on your smartphone will lead participants across ten stops throughout the Downtown Alton area with multiple challenges at each stop. Along the way you will find clues, answer trivia questions, and take fun photos with your team. Festival volunteers have created memorable moments such as a secret fairy garden for participants to discover. The hunt will take approximately two hours to complete, and the first 50 people to do so will receive a festival t-shirt.

To access the Alton, Illinois scavenger hunt, just download the Let’s Roam app from the Apple or Android App Stores, or go to www.letsroam.com/alton from your mobile device and then type in your join code provided after registration! To register for the scavenger hunt, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

This event is presented in partnership with Let’s Roam, an adventure and tour company committed to helping curious explorers discover new things and connect with others. Through digitally-guided scavenger hunt tours, scavenger hunts, virtual games, team building activities, and custom events, Let’s Roam guarantees memory-making experiences at your fingertips. Let’s Roam is on a mission to show the world that adventure is everywhere, you just need to know where to find it. Let’s Roam has over 400+ hunts in cities worldwide as a unique way for people to explore and connect with friends and family, using the app to guide them. For more information or to find a hunt near you, visit: letsroam.com

After the scavenger hunt, grab some takeout dinner from a local restaurant and stick around Downtown Alton for a free Carpool Concert starting at 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street. To learn more about the concert and to stay up-to-date on announcements, please visit: www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.

