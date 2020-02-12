EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy in association with The American Diabetes Association is hosting the 14th annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE’s Morris University Center from 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

The annual free program provides lifesaving information and features topics related to both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. Participants have the opportunity to attend speaker sessions, a vendor fair, receive free screenings and speak directly with healthcare professionals.

Speakers and topics offered at the program include:

A dose of mindfulness

Healthy eating – diet hits and misses

The digital age of diabetes – monitoring devices

Type 2 Diabetes treatment – customized selection of medication

Education is instrumental in curbing the life-threatening results of unmanaged diabetes. Through education, individuals are equipped with the tools necessary to potentially mitigate and prevent the complications associated with the disease, which include heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, amputation, severe nerve damage and premature death.

Vendors hosting information tables at the fair will include the American Diabetes Association, Alton Memorial Hospital and BJC HealthCare. A free lunch will be provided.

The program is partially funded by Alton Memorial Hospital and the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP).

Registration deadline is Saturday, Feb. 15, and RSVPs are requested. To register for the program, visit tinyurl.com/DPES2020. For more information, call 618-650-5164 or contact siue.op.diabetes@gmail.com

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

