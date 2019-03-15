EDWARDSVILLE - Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Restaurant at 2204 Troy Road inside the old Burger King Restaurant is prepared to open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19.

Freddy's is known for its frozen custard, steak burgers, hot dogs and other fast-food specialties.

A visit inside the new establishment Friday morning discovered several employees involved in training. The training will continue through Monday, management said. The old Edwardsville Burger King has been completely renovated and it is now a clean, modern-looking restaurant.

