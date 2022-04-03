ST. LOUIS – Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert on April 8, 2022, at Stifel Theatre is rescheduled due to elective tear duct surgery that requires more time to heal. Frankie is deeply sorry to disappoint his fans and is doing what his doctor recommends, ensuring a speedy recovery. He is now looking forward to performing for St Louis in concert on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Previously purchased tickets for the April 8 show will be honored at the new date. Tickets for the new date can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.com

About Danny Zelisko Presents: Danny Zelisko has been bringing shows to the Southwest since 1974. He founded the legendary Evening Star Productions in 1976, helping make the Southwest a viable stop on most contemporary tours, producing thousands of shows over the years. Danny proudly partnered Grateful Dead shows with Bill Graham Presents in Phoenix and Las Vegas in the '80s and '90s.

About One Eleven: Scott Gelman, President of One Eleven Productions, has produced and promoted events, both public and corporate as the VP of Talent at two of the largest Live Entertainment companies in the country. Scott has produced and promoted such notable talents as The Rolling Stones, U2, Billy Joel, Elton John, Dave Matthews, Jerry Seinfeld, Madonna, Jimmy Buffett and many others. For more information: www.oneelevenprod.com.

