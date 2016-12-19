EDWARDSVILLE - On the final day candidates may file for the spring elections, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced his intention to seek re-election in the consolidated municipal elections to be held on April 4, 2017. Supervisor Miles filed his Statement of Candidacy and Petitions with the Township Clerk on Monday, December 12, 2016.

“During my first term as Edwardsville Township Supervisor, I set forth an aggressive agenda for the Township and I am proud to say we have completed many significant improvements for the Township and its facilities,” Supervisor Miles said. “As this term concludes, however, I want to continue to move the community forward. Re-election as Township Supervisor will give me the opportunity to continue this important work.”

Since being elected Edwardsville Township Supervisor in 2013, Supervisor Miles, who lives in Glen Carbon with his wife Amy and son Andrew, has significantly improved the administration of the Township, as well as improving its facilities. “I promised to bring the highest level of service at the lowest possible cost,” said Miles.

After reducing his salary by 50 percent and refusing the pension and benefits available for the position, Miles, along with the Township board, also reduced the salaries of the Township Clerk, the Highway Commissioner, and Trustees. Additionally, Supervisor Miles has reduced the Township budget over the last four years. For example, the FY16-17 budget was an 11 percent reduction in overall spending when compared to the FY15-16 budget. “In addition, we recently froze all elected officials’ salaries for the next four years and reduced our 2016 tax levy by 4 percent,” said Supervisor Miles.

Improvements at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, were also promised by Supervisor Miles.

“After several years of limited maintenance and the use of porta-potties, we received multiple grants to install an all-season restroom facility and renovate existing restrooms to make them accessible for people with disabilities,” said Supervisor Miles.

Other improvements at the Township Park included installing an electric vehicle charger and personal device charger, all powered by a new solar panel, which was grant funded as well. We also installed free Wi-Fi and resurfaced the tennis courts. The Township also hosted its 3rd annual Touch-A-Truck event in October, which welcomed thousands of kids and families into the Township Park.

The Township continued its partnership with the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon for the installation of the Boundless Playground, which won the Governor’s Cup, and worked with the Edwardsville Rotary for the new Airplane Park Playground – both representing an investment of more than three quarters of a million dollars. “I am most excited about our plans to restore the U.S. Navy A-7 Corsair aircraft on display in the Park. Using both private and public funds, we are able to bring this aircraft back to life with the help of the Flight Deck Veterans Group, a national non-profit organization that specializes in historic aircraft restoration. Restoring the namesake of Airplane Park wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support from our community,” said Supervisor Miles.

Providing assistance to those in need is an important service of Edwardsville Township.

“To improve and increase services for our most vulnerable residents, we consolidated positions to create a Community Outreach Coordinator,” said Supervisor Miles. “We also developed valuable cooperative partnerships with the Glen –Ed Ministerial Alliance and the Main Street Community Center. We established the Social Service Safety Net, a collaborative effort of social service agencies serving residents of District 7, to share resources and help those residents who fall through the cracks of our community. Through this effort we have hosted several Lunch and Learn Workshops focusing on resources for substance abuse, mental health, transportation, and homeless clients. We have assisted other units of government by hosting a workshop on the new Concealed Carry law and continued partnerships with the Edwardsville Rotary Club and Edwardsville District 7.”

Finally, the Township has created greater transparency and modernized its operations by launching a new Township website to meet the requirements of the Illinois Policy Institute’s Transparency Check List for government websites.

“Residents can now easily find and search financial documents like budgets, agendas, minutes, employee compensation and more,” said Supervisor Miles. “I engaged several citizen committees to help the Township update and modernize operations, policies and procedures, but there is still more work to do. I would like to develop a Park Master plan to address parking and to determine ways to utilize the 12 wooded acres at the rear of the park,” said Supervisor Miles. “Using our community assets like the Boy Scouts and the Watershed, we can find some great uses for this area. In addition, Miles said he would also like to renovate the in-line skating rink and many of the park pavilions, perhaps adding one or two more since park rentals of these facilities have grown significantly over the years.

“I would also like to further expand our cooperative efforts with both the City of Edwardsville and the Village of Glen Carbon,” said Supervisor Miles. “We have already jointly purchased some equipment and I would like to see how we can do more together.” The collaboration of the Social Services Safety Net can also be expanded. “We need to fully develop our shared client database and seek ways we can pool our resources more efficiently.”

Besides keeping taxes low and an efficiently running park and other township operations, Miles would like to engage members of the greater Edwardsville-Glen Carbon communities by strengthening the development of homeowner associations and neighborhood organizations. “In keeping with our plan of quality government by qualified people, we can find the qualified leaders of tomorrow in these groups and organizations. We need to find ways to empower these groups in order for them to impact our communities. Township government is the government that is closest to the people and we need to make sure that everyone has the tools they need to make their communities and neighborhoods a better place,” said Supervisor Miles. By sharing his experience in local government, Miles wants to help these groups get better access to information regarding their local government. “We can train neighborhood representatives on how government works, on how zoning and other decisions are made, and give people a voice in the process.”

For more information about Frank Miles and his campaign for re-election as Edwardsville Township Supervisor, visit https://www.facebook.com/qualitygovernment/.

