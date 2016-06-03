WOOD RIVER – Foxes Grove had a big Summer Kick Off Barbecue for residents today and it was attended by State Rep. Dan Beiser and State Sen. Bill Haine.

Stacey Noble Loveland, MA, executive director of Foxes Grove, said residents enjoyed time visiting with Haine and Beiser and the outdoor weather.

In addition, the residents, staff and guests have been participating in a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association. Each of the supervisors had a jar with their name on it. Residents, staff and guests put change into the jar, which they felt should win the prize. The prize was a pie in the face.

The winner was, Executive Director Noble-Loveland, pictured with resident Ches Drouillard who was the resident who threw the pie.

Stacey Noble Loveland is also pictured with Sen. Haine and Rep. Beiser.

