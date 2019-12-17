ST. LOUIS / Dec. 16, 2019 – The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s (FPACF) is pleased to announce a new summer program directed by and featuring Broadway professionals. Next Stop Broadwaywill take place August 3-7, 2020 and is designed for theatre-loving students of all skill levels. Early registration is now open! Registrations and payment are processed through www.metrotix.com or by calling Metrotix at 314-534-1111.

Next Stop Broadway consists of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on classic Broadway shows. Participants will be taught songs and choreography from two hit shows from the “Golden Age of Broadway.” Students will create presentations based on shows in the 2020-21 Fabulous Fox Theatre season and other hit musicals. In addition to dance and vocal training, Next Stop Broadway includes an “edu-tainment” segment, with film clips highlighting Broadway shows. The week culminates with a performance for family and friends on Friday afternoon followed by a cast party!

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is delighted to add this program to our roster. We believe Next Stop Broadway will provide yet another opportunity for students to shine!” said Mary Strauss, President of the FPACF Board of Directors.

Next Stop Broadway is directed by St. Louis native and seasoned Broadway professional, Tony Parise. Parise has directed the Next Stop Broadway program at Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina. "I am thrilled to be bringing this authentic Broadway experience to theatre-loving kids in the St. Louis Metro area where nothing like it exists,” said Parise, “This program emphasizes the importance of the Ensemble. The life lessons inherent in the program go far beyond singing, dancing, and acting and teach respect, responsibility, and working together for a common goal. It also just happens to be the most fun you could possibly have in 5 days!"

More like this: