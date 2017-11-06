EDWARDSVILLE - Fowler Technology Services, a division of Donco Electrical LLC, continues to evolve with the times and recently moved into a brand new building behind JF Electric in Edwardsville at 200 Lakefront Parkway.

Fowler Technologies is a full-service technology provider offering a complete technology portfolio from communications and security solutions to complete IT services for the modern day business. The office at 200 Lakefront Parkway was purpose built to foster collaboration among all of Donco’s divisions: Meter Services, Utility Design Services, Fowler Technology Services and Fowler Management Services. An open house was held on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Fowler Technology Department Manager Jeff Evans said the company is excited to announce the rebranding of Phone Masters to Fowler Technology Services.

“Phone Masters has proudly served the Riverbend business community for over 30 years,” he said. “Phone Masters became part of Donco Electrical Construction LLC in 2012, and our recent rebranding reflects a broader technical focus. Still the premier choice for telephone equipment and services, Fowler Tech is a complete IT solution provider — a single source for all of your technology needs.”

Evans said, “Fowler Technology Services works on all aspects of technology from A to Z. Our staff and services can assist with either large- or small-scale projects with enterprise-level implementation and support. We have taken much care to develop a strong and robust product offering that we stand proudly behind. Our team is unmatched with its experience and knowledge. We have 20 professionals and I would put our ability against any other technology company of our size.

"Our staff is comprised of industry experts exceeding over 150 years of collective experience. With proven success in municipalities and construction, we continue to grow in these two niche markets. Typically, we operate within a 3-hour radius, but that being said, Gori-Julian is one of our largest telephone customers with offices in California, New York and Florida. Werts Welding, another customer, has locations in Texas, Florida, Iowa and Colorado. We look forward to continually evolve and grow as a company, meeting our customer’s technology demands.”

Evans closed by saying, “I have been with the company for over 17 years and both Fowler Technology and myself love Edwardsville and the Riverbend area markets and our new home at Lakefront Parkway.”

