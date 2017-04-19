(Busch Stadium) After a lead-off triple last night, Dexter Fowler followed up with a pair of home runs and a single this afternoon to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I didn’t, but after the second one I came in and everyone was still standing–it was awesome,” grinned Fowler, of the unexpected curtain call after his second blast.

After hitting just .132 with 16 strikeouts in his first 13 games, the outfielder credits a slight adjustment with his hands to help get back on track.