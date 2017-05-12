(Busch Stadium) As the St. Louis Cardinals prepare to open their homestand against the Chicago Cubs, a familiar face is back atop their lineup–Dexter Fowler.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It feels good,” smiled Fowler. “It’s good I didn’t have to go on the DL and they worked with me and we’re winning games. Hopefully, I can keep that trend going.”

The start for Fowler is his first since injuring his shoulder while attempting a diving catch on May 4th. Since then, Tommy Pham and Magnerius Sierra have stepped in to not only fill the defensive void, but spark the Cardinals offense.

“That was a blessing,” said Fowler. “Hats off to them. They’ve come up and have been doing work. I’m proud of them. Just proud of the way the team’s been playing and like I said, just want to keep it going.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Though not starting, Fowler has made his presence felt the last two games, pinch-hitting to drive in the game-winning runs in both of the last two games against Miami. But now he’s ready to resume his centerfield duties as well.

“I don’t know if there was a clearance,” he said. “When I put my mind to something and hopefully it works out. We’re going to go out here and see where it takes us.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI

More like this:

Alton to Host First A-Tilla Fest
4 days ago
South Roxana Mayor Highlights Achievements Ahead Of April Elections
Mar 22, 2025
Anime, Horror, Comics: Lewis and Clark Community College to Host First Blazer Con
Apr 1, 2025
Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Supervisor Celebrates Birthday Dinner By Saving Woman's Life
Mar 19, 2025
Local Business Community Supports Alton Boys & Girls Club After Break-In
5 days ago

 