(Busch Stadium) As the St. Louis Cardinals prepare to open their homestand against the Chicago Cubs, a familiar face is back atop their lineup–Dexter Fowler.

“It feels good,” smiled Fowler. “It’s good I didn’t have to go on the DL and they worked with me and we’re winning games. Hopefully, I can keep that trend going.”

The start for Fowler is his first since injuring his shoulder while attempting a diving catch on May 4th. Since then, Tommy Pham and Magnerius Sierra have stepped in to not only fill the defensive void, but spark the Cardinals offense.

“That was a blessing,” said Fowler. “Hats off to them. They’ve come up and have been doing work. I’m proud of them. Just proud of the way the team’s been playing and like I said, just want to keep it going.”

Though not starting, Fowler has made his presence felt the last two games, pinch-hitting to drive in the game-winning runs in both of the last two games against Miami. But now he’s ready to resume his centerfield duties as well.

“I don’t know if there was a clearance,” he said. “When I put my mind to something and hopefully it works out. We’re going to go out here and see where it takes us.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI