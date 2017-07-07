http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/17-7-7-Fowler.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Showing he had not lost his timing at the plate, Dexter Fowler returned to the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals and hit his 14th home run of the season in their 6-5 loss to the New York Mets tonight.

“It felt better,” said Fowler, who is not yet pain free of the bone spur in his right heel. “Not completely, but something I can withstand.”

Defensively, Fowler was tested on a couple of line drives into the gap but Fowler also showed the ability to charge in and cover a good deal of ground.

At the plate, he hit third for the first time this season.

“It doesn’t matter, I take the same at-bats no matter where I’m at,” said Fowler of the third spot.

However, the same cannot be said about centerfield, as Fowler was direct when asked about a possible move to a corner spot.

“Yeah, I’m playing centerfield,” he said. “That’s where I came here to play.”

Earlier in the day, Mike Matheny had shared Fowler would play centerfield at least through the All-Star break and the Cardinals would then “re-group” going into the second half regarding how they handle the position.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports