(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals have made several roster moves prior to this evening’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both Dexter Fowler and Kevin Siegrist have been placed on the disabled list, while Chad Huffman has been optioned to Memphis (AAA).

In return, outfielder Randal Grichuk and pitcher Mike Mayers have been recalled from Memphis, while the team purchased the contract of first baseman Luke Voit from their Triple-A affiliate.

There will be more answers tomorrow, but Fowler has been diagnosed with a bone spur in his right heel.

“This is something that’s been somewhat chronic for him,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak. “I think this is what led in some ways to the other leg injuries. This was more of a way to try and get ahead of something before it leads to something more. But he will undergo some studies tomorrow to have a better understanding of what this looks like.”

While speed is an important element of Fowler’s game, for now, there is some optimism that the issue can be managed.

“I do think there are some treatments that could happen, but I do think maybe just having it be to the point where he is taking a load off of that for a few days could help,” said Mozeliak. “From what I’m hearing from the doctors, it doesn’t sound too concerning but it does sound like it could be chronic at this time, so how you manage it I think is critical.”

Fowler was back in the line up last night after missing two games because of tightness in his left quad.

“He felt a lot of discomfort when he ran after a ball in the outfield,” said Mozeliak. “Then subsequently after the game, said it’s–I think his exact quote was ‘I don’t have a leg to stand on’. So that’s concerning.”

As for Siegrist, the reliever has been diagnosed with a cervical spine sprain.

“He just has some instability in his neck,” explained Mozeliak. “Has been something that he has also been dealing with from time to time. He’ll undergo some studies this afternoon and have a better feel for what that looks like moving forward.”

The move is retroactive to June 23rd for Siegrist.

“I think it’s one of those things where he’s probably just going to have to pitch with it,” said Mozeliak. “At least doing these studies will give us an idea if we are on the right path for treatment.”

The left-hander has experienced some nerve issues in the past, which Mozeliak acknowledged could be connected to this current situation.

“I’m not a doctor, but I would imagine there’s a connection, yes.”

photo credit: Scott Kane, Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports