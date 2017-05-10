GODFREY - Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Caughran said more families than any previous year came to this year's Big Truck Day at Glazebrook Park.



The event has been occurring in Godfrey's flagship park for nearly a decade, Caughran said. This year, it started at 10 a.m. on May 10, but Caughran said trucks had not been properly stationed until about a half-hour following the event's start time. At that point, Big Truck Day was already hosting nearly 500 people who walked from truck to truck, waiting in lines to climb into the cabins, honk the horns and even tweak the sirens in the vehicles having such devices.

"We apologize to the neighbors after this is over," Caughran said, laughing.

Several public and private organizations contributed trucks to the event free of charge, including the Madison County Sheriff's Office, McDonald's of St. Louis, the Godfrey Fire Department, Little Caesar's and Liberty Bank. Liberty Bank, Little Caesar's and McDonalds each brought mascots as well to entertain the families.

Besides trucks, an emergency transport helicopter was provided from Jerseyville - the first year for such a thing at the festival.

Many children are still in school this early in May, so for the older children, Caughran said the Village of Godfrey opens the Big Truck Day as a free field trip for local schools. She said the vehicles are provided for free, and everyone involved volunteers their time as well, so offering it as a free field trip for schools was no problem.

While this year may have had more people visiting this year than any others, Caughran said it is not the most trucks they have ever had, noting many of them had prior engagements this year.

"It was only one or two, it's not enough for anyone to really notice," she said. "Everyone here is having a great time."

Judging by the cacophony of horns and sirens, she was right. Everyone seemed to enjoy the simple pleasures offered by the interiors and special effects of large vehicles.

