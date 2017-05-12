NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Fourth-seeded Vanderbilt eliminated SIUE women's tennis from the first round of the NCAA Division I Championships for the second straight season, winning 4-0.

SIUE completed the season with a 21-1 record.

"I couldn't be more proud of this team," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "We've had an amazing season, and today we were up against one of the best. Vanderbilt is really good, and they have a chance to win it all."

SIUE dropped the doubles point early. SIUE's Tiffany Hollebeck and Callaghan Adams dropped a 6-3 decision to Sydney Campbell and Emma Kurtz. Vanderbilt's Summer Dvorak and Christina Rosca defeated Ann-Christine Link and Lara Tupper 6-1.

It didn't get any easier in singles for the Cougars. Emma Kurtz started for Vanderbilt with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Callaghan Adams 6-0, 6-1. Sydney Campbell, ranked No. 15 nationally for Vanderbilt, topped Tiffany Hollebeck at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2. Georgina Sellyn captured the winning point with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Lara Tupper at No. 5 singles.

"Our younger players will learn from this experience and carry it over to next year," said Mueller. "Today was a special moment for our team."

