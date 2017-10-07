ALTON - Saturday's rain couldn't stop the annual Ride for Wishes from raising money for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Tons of riders and volunteers came out to the Alton Moose Lodge for the 70-mile ride all to help the foundation.

"It's been getting bigger and bigger every year," Tony Vatole ,who helps organize Ride for Wishes, said. "We take a different route every year. This year we're having a 70-mile run that goes up through Jerseyville and then we'll spend half of it on the River Road coming back into Alton."

Raffles and silent auction were a just a few the events occurring to benefit the Make a Wish Foundation, and Vatole said none of it could be done with out the help of numerous volunteers.

"The money all stays in the five county area, to help grant the children's wishes" Vatole said. "It all goes straight the kids, everyone here is a volunteer."

With the help of all the volunteers, riders and sponsors like GCS Credit Union the ride was able to raise over $5,000.

