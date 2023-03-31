ALTON - Crisis Food Center (CFC) is again partnering with Midwest Members Credit Union (MMCU) to give away free Hams and side items for Easter.

“Together, we are able to purchase a lot of hams for families in need this Easter," Derek Richardson, CFC, and former Midwest Members Credit Union Board member, who is assisting with the hame giveaway, said. "The two organizations went 50/50 on the hams, and in addition, Crisis Food Center is donating the side items to go along with the hams. Teaming up together makes a good partnership.

"We believe that feeding of our community is important and want to make sure that families in our community are able to celebrate Easter with a nice Easter meal. We want to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in the community."

Hams and side items will be given out from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2022, at Crisis Food Center, 21 East 6th Street in Alton.

"We will have a contactless drive-through only ham giveaway with vehicles lining up on Market Street, between East 4th and East 6th Street in Alton heading north and make a right on East 6th Street and pull up in front of our location where we load the trunk," Richardson said. "We will give one ham and one bag of sides, per car on a first-come, first serve basis while supplies last. We ask that everyone follow all safety protocols."

