EDWARDSVILLE - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has followed guidance from the Madison County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Unfortunately, like so many other Departments across the state and country, we have been impacted by the pandemic," Madison County Sheriff's Office said. "Of the 314 pretrial detainees and convicted inmates in the care and supervision of the Madison County Jail, the jail currently has fourteen (14) individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"In addition to the safety measures already in place, the Madison County Jail has implemented additional safety measures, which include, but are not limited to, prohibiting the entry of non-essential personnel into the jail, and increased sanitation protocols. The detainees and convicted inmates housed at the Madison County Jail continue to have access to communication with family and loved ones through phones and kiosks.

"First responders are on the frontline of this pandemic and it is more important than ever to protect those that protect us. Sheriff’s Office personnel are and have been, wearing proper personal protective equipment and taking other precautions to protect themselves and others, and prevent further transmission of the virus.

"Within the Sheriff’s Office, we have asked that anyone who can work from home to do so. The health and safety of the Sheriff’s Office personnel, the individuals housed at the jail, as well as the citizens of Madison County, remains our top priority."

The sheriff's office closed and asked that as cases continue to rise in Madison County, the public continues to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state, and local authorities. This includes wearing a mask and frequently washing hands.

