MACOMB - SIUE softball rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth Wednesday and defeated Western Illinois 6-4 at Mary Ellen McKee Field.

The second game was canceled due to heavy thunderstorms and lightning inudating Macomb as the Cougars led 3-1 in the second inning. The game will not rescheduled.

"It was a good confidence builder," said SIUE Head Coach Ben Sorden .

Back-to-back doubles by Paige Rocha and Lexi King opened the eighth-inning scoring. Madisyn Webster , who was placed on second to start the extra frame, scored on Rocha's at bat. King laced her double to nearly the same spot in left center to plate Rocha.

Hayley Palm delivered a single through the left side to drive home King. Jenna Herron , pinch running for Palm, scored on a bases-loaded walk from Piper Montgomery .

"I thought we had a good plan going up," said Sorden. "We had our hitters up in the eighth so it was time to step on the gas just a little bit. We took a couple a risks and they paid off."

Sorden said it was also gratifying how the Cougars were able to utilize the bench.

"It was a total team effort," he said.

SIUE collected 12 hits, including three from Emma Neuman and two each from Rocha, King and Montgomery. The Cougars also took advantage of eight Western Illinois walks, including four by Abby Braundmeier .

Kelsey Ray went the distance to pick up the win for the Cougars and is now 4-7. She scattered eight hits while striking out six and walking no one.

" Kelsey Ray was on the attack all day long," Sorden said,

SIUE returns home for Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend against Tennessee State. The schedule is set for a 3 p.m. single game Friday and a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

