MADISON - Flames were viewed well into the night on Sunday in a fire that erupted at 111 Salvage on Illinois Route 111 in Granite City.

The fire was a four-alarm blaze and Granite City was joined with several other fire departments at the scene. Thick black smoke was reportedly witnessed for miles as vehicles and tires burned in the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

Missouri Highway Patrol shut down the ramp from Interstate 55 to Illinois Route 111 during the fire.

Madison County Emergency Management was also at the scene to assist the firefighters.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been released.

More like this: