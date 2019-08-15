ALTON - Two suspects were taken into custody following a police chase through parts of Alton then across the Clark Bridge where it ended at Lincoln Shields in St. Charles County.

The chase occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and was initiated by the Alton Police Department.

As the chase was heading over the Clark Bridge, Alton Police Department deployed stop sticks which hit multiple tires. As the gold vehicle approached Lincoln Shields, three suspects bailed from the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Alton Police along with the help of Madison County K9 and St. Charles Sheriff's Department and a helicopter was able to apprehend four suspects. The fifth suspect was outstanding at the time of the story being written.

Riverbender.com is waiting on info from Alton Police about what led up to chase.

