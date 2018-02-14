EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) is celebrating strong alumni representation on the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018. Honorees include Jonathan Fowler of J.F. Electric, Devin Gates of Paric Corporation and Ryan Poettker of Poettker Construction Company.

Also receiving recognition on the competitive list was SIUE College of Arts and Sciences, and Graduate School alumna Theresa Schwartz, MD, MS, FACS, an associate professor of surgery and breast surgical oncologist with SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

The 40 Under 40 list celebrates “rising stars” in their respective fields, who have been nominated among approximately 500 of their peers. They will be featured in the SBJ on Friday, Feb. 16.

Fowler, vice president of J.F. Electric, earned a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the SOE in 2010. He remains a strong supporter of the School, serving as an advisory board member and on the committee raising funds for the new Student Design Center. His family annually presents the James C. Fowler Scholarship to a deserving SOE student.

“I am honored to be a part of this group,” Fowler said. “My mission is to help people achieve their full potential and provide the best value in everything that we do. As a company, you are only as good as the people who represent you. My goal is to continue to grow my family’s business in the St. Louis region and continue to provide a safe and enjoyable workplace for generations to come.”

A frank conversation with SOE’s Brad Noble, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, strengthened Fowler’s involvement and dedication.

“People like Brad and the relationships that you can build at SIUE help shape students into successful professionals. The School of Engineering impacts so much in our city and region. It attracts new people to the area, and many of them remain here after graduation. I plan on raising my children and living the rest of my life in this city, and as long as education thrives, I believe the community has a chance to thrive as well.”

Gates achieved a bachelor’s in construction management from the SOE in 2010. Gates is an avid community and industry volunteer, working with Habitat for Humanity International, Engineers Without Borders and AGC Construction Leadership Council.

“It is a tremendous honor to have been nominated and selected,” said Gates, a project manager at Paric Corp. “I’m passionate about building more than brick and mortar structures. I love building relationships, careers and our community.”

“I was fortunate to study in the SIUE School of Engineering during a transformational period for the construction management program,” he added. “Chris Gordon started as an associate professor the same semester I started as a student. He mentored and guided me as he worked to his current role of associate dean.”

Poettker Construction Vice President of Project Management Ryan Poettker, LEED, AP, remains involved in the SOE and, as an employer, has found great value in the Department of Construction’s internship program. He received the Outstanding Alumnus Award from the SOE in 2013.

“My mission is to create lasting relationships with coworkers, owners, architects, subcontractors and suppliers built on trust, honesty and the highest level of ethical values,” Poettker explained. “The Department of Construction’s internship program is a great value for students to get first-hand knowledge, along with the School’s Industry Days. I have found that SIUE students are eager to contribute from the first day.”

Schwartz earned a bachelor’s in biological sciences/medical science, with a minor in chemistry, from SIUE in 1999. In 2000, she achieved her master’s in biological sciences from the University. She provides surgical care in St. Louis for women with breast cancer and benign breast disease.

“As a physician and surgeon, it is a tremendous privilege to be acknowledged by the St. Louis Business Journal, as this list tends to have very few representatives from my field,” she said. “In addition to giving me the educational foundation needed to successfully navigate medical school curriculum, my undergraduate and graduate years at SIUE helped me to be an organized and efficient lifelong learner.”

An awards dinner for the 40 Under 40 Class of 2018 will be held Thursday, Feb. 22 at America’s Center in St. Louis. For a complete list of honorees, click here.

