ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A serious traffic crash with multiple injuries occurred at 12:59 a.m. on December 12, 2020, on Interstate-55 southbound at Milepost 3.5, St. Clair County.

The preliminary ISP report reads as follows: "A 2012 Black Dodge was fleeing a traffic stop by the Madison Police Department. Unit 1 traveled southbound onto Interstate 55 from Illinois 203 southbound. Unit 1 crossed all the southbound lanes and went off the roadway to the left. Unit 1 struck a concrete median and spun into the path of southbound Unit 2. Unit 1 struck Unit 2. Unit 1 stopped on its roof."

Four people in the Unit 1 vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

This is the remainder of the preliminary ISP report:

WHAT: Two Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash.

WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 3.5, St. Clair County, IL

WHEN: Dec. 12, 2020 at approximately 12:59 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2012 Black Dodge.

Unit 2- 2012 Gray GMC

DRIVER: Unit 1- Teresa Woods, 31-year-old female of Saint Louis, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Unit 2- Albert Dale, 53-year-old male of Grantfork, IL

PASSENGERS: Unit 1- 15-year-old male juvenile of Venice, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Unit 1- 16-year-old female juvenile of Saint Louis, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Unit 1- 17-year-old female juvenile of Saint Louis, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

CHARGES: All citations were issued by the Madison Police Department

