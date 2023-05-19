CHARLESTON - Four individual athletes, along with a pair of relay teams, made it to the finals for Father McGivney Catholic, while Hannah Gibson of Carlinville qualified for the discus throw final and the 4x200 meter relay team at Carrollton broke the school record in advancing to the finals in the preliminaries of the IHSA Class 1A girls state track meet Thursday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

All the athletes who qualified for the finals will compete for the state championships in all events and in all three classes on Saturday. In the 200 meters, Calie Field of Carrolton came in at 27.75 seconds. Gilbertson went through to the final in the 400 meters by finishing third at 57.96 seconds, while teammate Kaitlyn Hatley was eighth in the 800 meters, going through at 2:21.74. Elena Rybak become the third Griffins' runner to qualify for the finals with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 meters at 5:12.15, while teammate Jane Cummins had a time of 5:32,80 and failed to qualify. In the relay races, Carrollton finished 10th in the 4x100 meters, coming in at 50.96 seconds, just missing out on qualifying, but in the 4x200 meters, the Hawks shared the ninth and final spot in the finals with Peru St. Bede Catholic, as the team of Abby Flowers, Trinity Jones, Mabry Robine and Field set a new school record with a time of 1:48.48. Marquette Catholic had a time of 1:50.22, but didn't qualify. In the 4x400 meters, the Griffins' team of Gilbertson, Hatley, Caroline Rakers and Rybak finished third, qualifying with a time of 4:05.71 and the 4x800 meter team of Hatley, Cummins, Gilbertson and Rybak qualified second at 9:51.50, while Marquette's team had a time of 10:57.25, missing out on the final.

In the field events, Gibson had a toss of 10.60 meters in the shot put, failing to qualify for the finals, but qualified in seventh in the discus throw, getting off a toss of 36.13 meters. Range cleared 1.55 meters to qualify fourth in the high jump, while in the long jump, Sammy Hentrich of the Explorers had a leap of 4.72 meters and also had a distance of 10.01 meters in the triple jump, but didn't qualify in either event.

