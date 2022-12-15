HONOLULU, HAWAII - Four Gillespie High School senior cheerleaders recently had the times of their lives when they were selected by the American Cheerleading Association (ACA) as All-Americans and participated in the 2022 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, held in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The girls and their coach, Darian Gill, flew 4,000 miles to join cheerleaders from all over the country and take part in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. The girls and their coach were able to experience the Pearl Harbor Memorial, go on a picnic with other parade attendees, and were invited to a luau.

The four seniors chosen were Hailey Rhodes, Megan Rife, Jenna Clark, and Shelbee Geisler. The girls and their coach would like to thank everyone who helped them fundraise and supported them in their effort.

Gill said the girls joined 780 other kids from across the country in the Pearl Harbor Parade.

“We were there for a week,” Gill said. “It was a great experience for the girls. They were all excited to be in the parade and the activities that surrounded it. They had been in parades before, but never anything quite like this one. The whole Honolulu community was involved.”

Gill added that the four Gillespie fundraised to help offset some of the costs of the experience. The girls attended a summer cheer camp and tried out for the selection, Gill said.

