JERSEYVILLE - Four individuals have been charged with meth possession and other related charges over the past week, according to recent court filings from the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Jason D. Wanick, 50, of Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of between 15-100 grams of methamphetamine. He was charged with a Class 1 felony and his bail was set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is set for April 5 at 1 p.m., and more information and updates on this case can be found here.

Jon G. Deneef, 37, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, specifically “less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin/fentanyl,” according to court documents. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Deneef was charged with a Class 4 felony for the controlled substance charge and a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge, His bail was set at $10,000. More information and updates on this case can be found here.

Stephanie N. Choat, 36, of Jerseyville, was also charged with possession of “less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin/fentanyl” as well as possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Choat was charged with a Class 4 felony for the controlled substance charge and a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge. Her bail was set at $10,000, and more information and updates on this case can be found here.

Shawna J. Terry, 47, of Sullivan, Mo. was charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was charged with a Class 3 Felony and her bail was set at $10,000. More information and updates on this case are available here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

