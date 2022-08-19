Four Edwardsville Grads Earn Dean's List At Washington University
August 19, 2022 9:47 AM
Listen to the story
ST. LOUIS - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:
- Chris Byron Jr. graduated in May from the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
- Dev Mathur is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
- Dhruv Mathur is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
- Usma Rizvi is enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this:
Granite City, Edwardsville, Alton, Bethalto Students Named To Washington University Dean's List
Jul 25, 2024