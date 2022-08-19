Four Edwardsville Grads Earn Dean's List At Washington University.

ST. LOUIS - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

  • Chris Byron Jr. graduated in May from the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
  • Dev Mathur is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
  • Dhruv Mathur is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
  • Usma Rizvi is enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Iowa State University Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
Feb 11, 2025
Granite City, Edwardsville, Alton, Bethalto Students Named To Washington University Dean's List
Jul 25, 2024
Alton's Antonia Phillips Named To Fall 2024 Dean's List At Aurora University
Feb 9, 2025
Marti named to Luther College Dean's List for Fall 2024
Feb 19, 2025

 