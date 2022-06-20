ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Terrell Cooks, 37 years of age, of 5600 block of Greeg in St. Louis, Missouri 63115 for three counts of Murder 2ndDegree, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of an Illegal Weapon.

Additionally, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Seneca Mahan, 43, of years of age, of the 4100 block of Farlin Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63115 for three counts of Murder 2nd Degree, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of Unlawful Possession of an Illegal Weapon.

The deceased (four total) have been positively identified as:

Christopher Jones 17 years of age, William Jones, 21 years of age, (addresses not listed) Travell Eason 16 years of age and Damario Cooks 18 years of age, both of the 6600 block of Parker Road in Florrisant, MO.

Mugshots of Cooks and Mahan are shown. Each are being held on a $350,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, that charges are merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Cooks reads: Police responded to a garage explosion at 6680 Parker Rd. in unincorporated St. Louis County. The garage was destroyed, the house was severely damaged, and debris was spread a significant distance from the site of the explosion. On scene, first responders discovered the bodies of William Jones and Demario Cook, both of whom perished as a result of the explosion. Christopher Jones was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the explosion. Numerous other people were transported to the hospital due to injuries suffered in the explosion including two juveniles a 16-year-old and who suffered severe injuries due to the explosion, and a 12-year-old and who lived at 6680 Parker Rd. The defendant was not present at 6680 Parker Rd at the time of the explosion but was identified by multiple witnesses as being one of the leaders of the manufacturing process occurring in the garage. The defendant was observed by law enforcement later that day moving boxes of chemicals used to manufacture explosives into a vehicle. Subsequent searches of vehicles connected to Defendant and a residence where Defendant stayed revealed large quantities of completed explosive weapons and components to manufacture them.

Upon interview Defendant admitted to, together with co-Defendant, manufacturing ground salutes, which are explosive devices designed to emit a loud report and bright flash. Specifically, Defendant admitted to having the decedents and juveniles at his and his co-Defendant’s direction, under their supervision, and using materials provided by them, compound chemicals to create an explosive powder, load that powder into canisters, and attach a fuse for lighting. Defendant also admitted that the design of the ground salutes he was manufacturing contained an explosive charge far in excess of the limit set by Section 320.136 RSMo. Defendant admitted he and his co-Defendant would then sell the completed explosive weapons to third parties. Neither Defendant nor his co-Defendant had any license to manufacture fireworks or work with explosives.

The probable cause statement for Mahan reads: Police responded to a residential explosion at 6680 Parker Rd.in unincorporated St. Louis County. The garage and house were destroyed, and debris was spread a significant distance from the site of the explosion. On scene, first responders discovered the bodies of William Jones and Demario Cook, both of whom perished as a result of the explosion. Christopher Jones was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the explosion. Multiple other people were transported to the hospital due to injuries suffered in the explosion including two juveniles, a 16 year of old and who suffered severe injuries due to the explosion, and a 12-year-old and who lived at 6680 Parker Rd. The defendant was present at 6680 Parker Rd and suffered minor injuries in the explosion.

Upon interview Defendant admitted to, together with co-Defendant, manufacturing ground salutes, which are explosive devices designed to emit a loud report and bright flash. Specifically, Defendant admitted to having decedents and juveniles at his and his co-Defendant’s direction, under their supervision, and using materials provided by them, compound chemicals to create an explosive powder, load that powder into canisters, and attach a fuse for lighting. Defendant also admitted that the design of the ground salutes he was manufacturing contained an explosive charge far in excess of the limit set by Section 320.136 RSMo. Defendant admitted he and his co-Defendant would then sell the completed explosive weapons to third parties. Neither Defendant nor his co-Defendant had any license to manufacture fireworks or work with explosives.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

