EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department has identified four persons of interest in a home invasion that occurred at 2 Campus Edge Drive Apartment 107, Edwardsville, at 8:08 p.m. on Feb 14, 2017. On March 1 and April 10, 2017, the subjects were charged with armed robbery and home invasion counts.

Edwardsville Police Deputy Chief Major Jeffrey W. Mills said the four persons of interest are:

Thomas K. Gravlin – age 20 – Puma Boulevard, Edwardsville, IL

Dillon D. Woolfolk – age 19 – Puma Boulevard, Edwardsville, IL

William B. Butler – age 20 – Wabash Drive, Chicago, IL

Kovin T. Bell – age 20 – Mission Ave, Richton Park, IL

After reviewing the incident with Madison County State’s Attorney Office on March 1 and April 10, 2017, the aforementioned subjects were charged with:

Count I: Armed Robbery (Class X felony)

Count II: Home Invasion (Class X felony)

Count III: Home Invasion (Class X felony)

It was reported at the time of the call to law enforcement that three African American males armed with handguns had forced their way into the apartment and demanded money. During the incident two of the victims at the apartment received non-life threatening injuries. Edwardsville paramedics treated the victims on scene.

Bond for each subject was set at $250,000. As of this press release all four subjects have been arrested on these charges; however, it is unknown if the subjects are still in custody at the Madison County Jail, Mills said.

SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll said the incident did not occur on campus, but at the edge of the campus. He said he apprehended one of the suspects in a classroom at SIUE last week.

“The Edwardsville Police Department handled the investigation and we did pick up one of the suspects last week,” Schmoll said. “This case shows this type of thing is not going to be tolerated on campus or the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area. The internal actions will be handled through student affairs. This is uncommon in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area and all the police agencies want to work together to keep this area safe.”

The public is reminded that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.