Four Athletes Make Girl's Soccer Gateway Metro All-Conference For Marquette

ALTON - The Gateway Metro All-Conference list was released for the 2022 girls soccer season and it included four names from Marquette Catholic High School.

Those athletes making the team were:

Jilian Nelson - Senior Midfielder

Hannah Marshall - Junior Goalkeeper

Chloe Robert - Freshman Midfielder

Ella Anselm - Freshman Forward

Marquette head coach Brian Hoener was proud of his girls.

"Very happy to see those girls get rewarded," Hoener said. "They all had fantastic seasons."

He mentioned Jilian and Ella were two key components to the team's offensive this season as they combined for 40 goals and 11 assists.

Chloe and Hannah played huge roles in the defense as well. Hannah picked up 10 shutouts due to the help of Chloe and the rest of her defense.

Hoener was particularly happy with the two freshman being recognized.

Not only did these girls play varsity soccer their first year of high school, but they were detriment to the success of Marquette's season.

"Such an impact, it's great for your program. They helped bridge the gap after losing players to graduation last year," Hoener said.

The Explorers finished the season having won a Regional Championship and posted a 15-7-3 record.

