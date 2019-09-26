GRANITE CITY - Four individuals have been arrested for a burglary and attempted burglary at Granite City High School on Sept. 11, 2019.

On Sept. 11, the Granite City Police Department began investigating a burglary and attempted burglary that occurred at the Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave. During the incident several items were stolen from a vehicle and from a cargo trailer.

While investigating the incident it was learned the incident was committed by four individuals and that the school’s surveillance cameras had captured footage of the incident, Granite City Police Department Detective Nicholas P. Novacich said.

“Several clips of the footage of the incident were used to create a Crime Tips Request video and it was posted on the Granite City Police Department Facebook Page," the detective said. "With the overwhelming support and assistance of the citizens of Granite City and the surrounding area, numerous possible suspects were identified and interviewed.”

After a thorough investigation the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the following individuals were charged:

Anthony M. Smith

18 years of age

2600 block of State ST. in Granite City, IL.

Count I-Burglary (Class 1)

Count II-Burglary (Class 3)

Michael D. Anderson

18 years of age

100 block of Wilson Park LN. in Granite City, IL.

Count I-Burglary (Class 1)

Count II-Burglary (Class 3)





Blake C. Torres

18 years of age

100 block of Wilson Park LN. in Granite City, IL.

Count I-Burglary (Class 2)

Count II-Burglary (Class 3)





Dalton C. Bridges

19 years of age

2000 block of Imbs Station RD. in East Carondelet, IL.

Count I-Burglary (Class 2)

Count II-Burglary (Class 3)



Once the charges were filed, the facts of the case were then presented to the Honorable Judge Heflin. Judge Heflin imposed a bail of $80,000 (10 percent applies). Smith, Anderson, Torres, and Bridges were all transported to the Madison County Jail. The Granite City Police Department has no further comment to make regarding this incident.

