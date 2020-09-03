ALTON – Four Alton Memorial Hospital departments were recognized with top 2020 awards from national health care research leader Professional Research Consultants Inc. (PRC).

The Digestive Health Center, which earned a 5-Star Award last year, earned a Top Performer award for 2020. This Award recognizes health care outpatient service lines, inpatient units, outpatient clinics, and physicians/providers that score at or above the 100th percentile compared to PRC’s national client database for the prior calendar year.

“The Digestive Health team works very well together, like a well-oiled machine,” said Amy Toenyes, manager of the DHC. “I have some amazing employees who have worked in this department for several years. The knowledge base of the nursing staff is outstanding and their attention to detail is what helps make the care excellent. They work very well with our physicians to make sure that our patients get the best care possible.”

The Digestive Health Center offers a full range of diagnostic tests to uncover stomach and intestinal disorders, and provide therapeutic procedures for treatment. For more information or to schedule an appointment with a gastroenterologist, call 618-463-7874.

The Women’s Health and Childbirth Center and the Human Motion Institute received 5-Star Awards, which are awarded to health care facilities, outpatient service lines, inpatient units, and outpatient clinics scoring in the top 10 percent of the PRC national client database for the prior calendar year. The WHCC delivers close to 1,000 babies each year and is committed to providing an optimal level of care for the entire family. For more information, call 618-463-7455.

“The Woman’s and Infants staff, together with the obstetricians and pediatric providers, are an extremely dedicated group of individuals who make every effort to delivery safe, compassionate care, and work with families to deliver the birth experience that they would like,” said Jessica Mossman, manager of the WHCC.

The Human Motion Institute team offers impatient and outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy with a team approach. Outpatient services are offered at three convenient locations –- the AMH campus (Ground floor, Olin Wing); Alton North, 226 Regional Drive; and Bethalto at 155 E. Bethalto Drive. For more information, call 618-463-7429.

“I’m proud of our talented therapy team, dedicated to providing genuinely excellent quality of care,” said Sue Walker, PT, MBA, manager of Rehab Services at AMH. “We provide the best therapy close to home.”

The Emergency Department earned a 4-Star Award, which is awarded to inpatient facilities and emergency departments scoring in the top 25 percent of the PRC national client database for the prior calendar year.

AMH operates one of the busiest Emergency Departments in the Metro East area, yet each patient receives timely and attentive care. All of our doctors and nurses are sensitive to the diverse populations we serve, and are attuned to the unique needs and fears these patients can bring to the Emergency Department.

“In the Emergency Department, I am lucky to have an amazing group of hardworking and knowledgeable staff,” said Megan Fitzgerald, manager of the ED. “The teamwork and compassion displayed by this team on a daily basis is second to none. Working in an area where seconds matter, the ED staff makes those seconds count.”

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of the staff and physicians in all of these departments. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

Professional Research Consultants Inc. is a national health care market research company. For more than 35 years, PRC has facilitated millions of interviews, delivered insightful reports and provided customized research solutions to hospitals and healthcare organizations. Services measure community perceptions, brand positions, patient experience, physician alignment and engagement, and employee engagement. PRC is also a certified vendor for government-mandated CAHPS surveys and has partnered with more than 400 communities across the U.S. to conduct Community Health Needs Assessments.

The four photos are as follows:

The Digestive Health Center staff at Alton Memorial Hospital celebrates with its PRC Top Performer Award.

The Women’s Health and Childbirth Center staff at Alton Memorial Hospital celebrates with its PRC 5-Star Award.

The Human Motion Institute staff at Alton Memorial Hospital celebrates with its PRC 5-Star Award.

The Emergency Department staff at Alton Memorial Hospital celebrates with its PRC 4-Star Award.

