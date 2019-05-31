GRANITE CITY - Fountain View Manor Memory Care marks an important 10th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at 3432 Village Lane, Granite City.

“We want to thank our neighbors for all of the support you have shown us over the last 10 years. Please join us for some food, games, face painting, live music and door prizes... fun for the whole family,” Jim Barzee, marketing director said. David Porter is executive director of the organization and Fountain View Memory Care is locally owned by Granite City Properties LLC and managed by Frontier Management, LLC. Fountain View Manor Memory Care opened in February 2009 and was the first Memory Care Community in the area. We are an Assisted Living Community that specializes in providing long term care for those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease or any of the other forms of Dementia.

“We have a Dementia specific activity program utilizing Montessori principles, Barzee said talking about special portions of the care. “Our Montessori lifestyle program engages our residents in meaningful activities that focus on their remaining skills and interests.”

“We have specially trained nurses and caregivers who are experienced in providing compassionate memory care to our residents. They also provide compassionate support for the family members as well. Our caregivers are on duty 24 hours a day, every day. Our nurses are on duty from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends. Everything we do is driven by our desire to create an extraordinary community where our residents can thrive.”

Barzee said Fountain View Manor Memory Care’s greatest successes are exhibited in what others have to say about our care.

He said here are some of their words:

“Fountain View Manor Memory Care has been fantastic about working with us as a family to meet a number of my mom’s unique medical needs. Nurses and caregivers are quick on their feet, use creative problem-solving techniques, and treat my mom like a member of their own family.”

“We had placed my loved one there on a Monday and we came back on a Tuesday to visit. We saw my loved one dressed, in the dining room, and interacting with people. It was miraculous for us because it was hard to encourage her to get up and about at all while she was with us. To walk in to see her like that interacting with people is fabulous. I recommend this location.”

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Fountain View Manor Memory Care will celebrate the 10th Anniversary with a Celebration Event with a variety of activities.

“There will be live music, great food, and lots of activities for the kids,” Barzee said. “We will also be giving door-prizes to those who attend. The grand prize for the adults will be a brand new 55” television. The grand prize for the kids will be a brand new bicycle. Don’t miss out on all the fun!”

For more information, call: 618-931-3999 email: marketing@fountainviewmemorycare.com

To schedule a tour, ask for Jim Barzee – Marketing Director

