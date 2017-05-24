EAST ST. LOUIS - The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation held its fifth annual Fundraising Golf Tournament this week at the Stonewolf Golf Course in Fairview Heights. This year’s event had a record turnout, with more than 170 golfers playing in the all-day event.

The tournament raised $80,000, which will go towards programming and services offered to children at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East Saint Louis.

Several well-known athletes attended the event, and donated items for the live auction.

Some of those in attendance included Mizzou Head Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin, ESPN commentator and former NBA Player LaPhonso Ellis, former NFL

football player Dana Howard, former Cardinals Baseball Player Bernard Gilkey, and former Harlem Globetrotter Mannie Jackson.

Coach Cuonzo Martin was the guest speaker during lunch.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center serves more than 2,000 at-risk kids each year through its programming.

Its mission is to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive,

and determination, necessary to succeed in academics, athletics

and leadership.

Joyner-Kersee said she is thankful for the community support for this event, and for Coach Cuonzo Martin’s involvement.

“Coach Martin and I have known each other a long time. We were both born and raised in East St. Louis and have a shared dream of helping kids succeed in life. This golf tournament is the perfect opportunity for us to help raise funds for the programs that are so vital to the kids we serve.”

Jackie Joyner-Kersee has won six Olympic Medals, and is considered one of the “50 Great Athletes of All Time,”according to ESPN. Inspired by the closing of her neighborhood community center, she grew the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation by raising over $12 million to expand programming, and built a comprehensive youth and sports facility and campus that opened in 2000.

For more information about the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation or this event, call Jessica Williams at (618) 772-2349.



More like this: