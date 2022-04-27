URBANA – The career achievements of Illinois 4-H members were lauded at the Illinois 4-H Celebration of Excellence held April 9 at the I Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The ceremony celebrated career achievements of 4-H members, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation awarded $45,000 in scholarships as part of the celebration.

The scholarships are awarded to five Illinois 4-H members in each of nine focus categories and are based on merit and a demonstrated standard of 4-H excellence.

“My wife Janette and I give to the Illinois 4-H Foundation in honor of my parents and maternal grandparents,” says donor Kevin Rhoades, a Fayette County 4-H alum. “I saw what a difference 4-H made for all my extended family members growing up and what it meant to my mother, Mary Ann, who was a leader for so many years. We felt it was important to help provide resources for 4-H to continue to help bring those life skills and values to young people and future leaders from throughout Illinois.”

State 4-H Award Winners

Forty-five young adults were chosen as scholarship winners in nine divisions of the State 4-H Award. Each winner receives a $1,000 scholarship.

The Animal Sciences award recognizes youth who have demonstrated and maintained a high standard of 4-H excellence and mastery in their animal science projects. The winners are:

Justin Irwin, Boone County

Lauren Wolter, Clinton County

Anna Curley, McDonough County

Emma Coursey, Warren County

Jacqueline Schertz, Woodford County

This award was sponsored by Tim and Belinda Carey, George Obernagel, Keith and Lissa Parr, and Mark and Lee Ann Gossett.

The Civil Engagement and Global Living award recognizes youth that have focused on 4-H work in service to/for others. The winners are:

Lydia Oker, Kendall County

Sydney Reppy, Kendall County

Anthony Joiner, Macoupin County

Carina Engst, McLean County

J Alden Knodle, Montgomery County

This award is sponsored Ron and Melanie Warfield and Nannette Armstrong.

The Creative & Performing Arts & Communications award recognizes youth that have focused their 4-H work on the arts and the art of communicating with others. The winners are:

Elena Hevrdejs, Lake County

Austin McNamara, McHenry County

Nicole VandeWalker, McHenry County

Clare Montavon, Ogle County

Jorgi Dupureur, Tazewell County

This award is sponsored by Dee Murray, Kevin and Janette Rhoades, in honor of Norman and Mary Ann Rhoades, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation Legacy of Leadership Endowment.

The Food Systems award focuses on youth who have focused on food production, processing, distribution, and access. The winners are:

Sophia Holmes, Cook County

Jenna Haas, Jo Daviess County

Emily Reppy, Kendall County

Lexi Cobin, Perry County

Callysta Borders, Union County

This award is sponsored by Bernie and Susan Heisner, Donna Mueller, Evelyn Brandt Thomas, Dr. Larry Hageman, and the Illinois 4-H Legacy of Leadership Endowment.

The Healthy Living & Nutrition award focuses on youth who are helping their communities make healthy decisions and lead healthy lifestyles. The winners are:

Libby Larkin, Livingston County

Braylee Gilmore, Macoupin County

Reagan Parks, McLean County

Emma Salverson, Peoria County

Victoria Zwilling, Richland County

This award is sponsored by Patricia Clickener, Donna Mueller, Kevin and Janette Rhoades in honor of Norman and Mary Ann Rhoades, and Dr. Janice Seitz.

The Leadership award recognizes youth that have focused on the development of leadership skills, including offices held, committees served on, programs led, and public presentations given on behalf of 4-H. The winners are:

Dylan Zwilling, Champaign County

Justin Gergen, DuPage County

Michelle Wang, Jackson County

Katelyn Engel, Knox County

Skye Schumaker, McLean County

This award is sponsored by Patricia Clickener, Donna Mueller, Dr. Janice Seitz, and Chicago Farmers.

The Natural Resources and Environmental Science award recognizes youth who have focused on environmental stewardship. The winners are:

Kierstan Lampe, Clinton County

Audra Spielman, Grundy County

Matias Habib, Kendall County

Elaan Bader, Montgomery County

Lillian Frazee, Sangamon County

This award was sponsored by Brian and Kristin Deverman, Sharon and Art Tenhouse, Mark and Mary Kaufman, Walter Lynn, Colleen Callahan-Burns.

The Personal Growth award recognizes youth that have focused on personal growth through their participation in the 4-H program. The winners are:

Hannah Johnson, Fulton County

Elizabeth Melton, Kane County

Klarissa Helton, Logan County

Cole Rappe, Macon County

Campbell Russo, Winnebago County

This award is sponsored by Patricia Clickener, Dave and Lisa McMurtry, Barbara and George Clark, and Dr. Janice Seitz.

The STEM and Robotics award recognizes youth who have focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. The winners are:

Nathan Fernando Munoz-Lo, Cook County

Lauren Luker, Edwards County

Zoe Ault, Kankakee County

Dhruv Rebba, McLean County

Lauren Haas, Tazewell County

This award was sponsored by the Lisa Woessner Memorial 4-H Science Endowment, Sharon and Art Tenhouse, Dee Murray, and Landon Frye.

Winners of 4-H Experience Awards, 4-H Sustaining the Future Award, and the Deb Stocker Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team Scholarship were also celebrated at the event. The ceremony program is available on the Illinois 4-H Publications Website.

About Illinois 4-H: Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension and administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. 4-H grows true leaders, youth who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. The hands-on approach in 4-H gives young people guidance, tools, and encouragement, and then puts them in the driver’s seat to make great things happen. Independent research confirms the unparalleled impact of the 4-H experience, demonstrating that young people are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

ABOUT ILLINOIS EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Source: Katie Duitsman, 4-H Leadership Youth Development Extension Specialist, pilcher3@illinois.edu

