Cameo C. Foster and Kim B. Holland announce their engagement and upcoming wedding date.

The couple became engaged on Feb. 15, 2019. The wedding date will be Aug. 21, 2019.

Cameo is the daughter of Reginald (Teresa) Pearson of Alton; Delois Foster-Pearson of Waukegan.

Kim is the son of Vernell Holland of Detroit, Mich.; and the late Willie Preston Smith, of Forsyth, Ga.

The bride-to-be is a 2006 graduate of Alton High School. She received her A.S. from Lewis and Clark Community College and her B.A. and M.B.A. from Fontbonne University in Clayton, MO. She is the elected City Treasurer of Alton, Illinois. The groom-to-be is a 2005 graduate of Northwestern High School in Detroit, Mich. He received his A.S. in Computer Science from ITT Tech in Canton, MI. He is employed with DB Schenker in Edwardsville. The couple will wed in a private sunset ceremony in Washington, MO on August 21, 2019.

