ALTON - Dozens of Alton residents will step up to serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Volunteers will be collecting canned goods to donate to Women’s Oasis Center, joining hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country in volunteer service.

The Foster Grandparent Program of Alton, IL has planned a project that will leverage the strength of local citizens to help tackle local problems and advance Dr. King’s dream of opportunity for all.

The annual event honors Dr. King’s legacy and is an opportunity for Americans to renew their own personal vows of civic responsibility through service to others and engage in conversations to advance community goals.

WHO: Foster Grandparent Program

WHAT: “Let’s CAN Hunger”

WHERE: 2603 North Rodgers Avenue, Alton, IL 62002

WHEN: Monday, January 8th, 2018 through Thursday, February 8th, 2018

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that leads the annual MLK Day of Service, working with the King Center in Atlanta and thousands of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools, and businesses nationwide. For further information about the MLK Day of Service and what’s taking place across the country, visit MLKDay.gov.

