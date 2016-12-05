FOSTERBURG - The Foster Fire Protection District recently purchased a 2005 fire engine from a dealer in Pennsylvania to replace its aging 1994 engine.

The plan to replace the aging engine was put into place as long as a year ago - before the rescue referendum tax increase was recently passed. The cost of the new engine was an estimated $189,000, Foster Fire Protection District Chief John Holtorf said the retired engine was traded for $30,000. The new engine formerly served in a fire department in West Virginia.

"We would hope to get as much as 15 years out of the new truck," Holtorf said.

Holtorf said the new truck would be one of the fire protection district's two front-line engines. He said one truck is kept in reserve if necessary. The Foster Fire Protection District is staffed by a combination of seven career officers and as many as 20 volunteers. It serves the entirety of Foster Township.

