GLEN CARBON – The former Village of Glen Carbon Mayor Ronald J. “Ronnie” Foster Sr. passed away at 2:03 pm on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Born and raised in Glen Carbon, he served as mayor from 1981-2001 and spent 16 years as a Village Trustee. In his honor, Village Hall will install bunting to recognize his enormous contributions to the community.

During his tenure, Ronald Foster made significant accomplishments as the Mayor of Glen Carbon. He completed a major sanitary sewer project and a joint water agreement with Edwardsville, obtained funds to reconstruct Meridian and Glen Crossing roads, established the Historical Preservation Commission, and was the driving force behind the Illinois Central Railroad Right of Way which now represents the Ronald J. Foster Heritage Bike Trail. With Mayor Foster’s vision, the trail system which we know and love today became an integral part of the community.

Other substantial contributions include roadway improvements for Center Grove Road, Illinois 159, Junction Drive and Cottonwood Road. The award-winning Glen Carbon Centennial Library was formed under Mayor Foster’s direction. Village Hall, located at 151 N. Main, was constructed during Foster’s term along with his involvement to approve the first Senior Center/Community Center. His intergovernmental agreements with Madison County, Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville and Troy resulted in successful partnerships that still exist today. During his leadership, Foster was instrumental in Glen Carbon’s growth, personally going door-to-door to ask people to annex to the Village during the planning stages preceding Cottonwood Mall’s development.

Current Mayor Bob Marcus extends his heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Mayor Foster and expresses his appreciation for his long-lasting impact on our community. “Ron Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the Village was outstanding. We will forever be indebted to his leadership ability,” said Marcus. He went on to say, “Not only did his insight influence many of our greenspace initiatives, it also set the economic policy of the Village. He will be sorely missed by all of us.”

Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4 pm until 8 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 182 Summit Avenue in Glen Carbon on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 am until time of funeral service at 10 am. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

