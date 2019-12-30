EDWARDSVILLE - On Thursday, December 26, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Edwardsville police received a citizen complaint of a minor vehicle crash, which occurred on Club Center Court near Illinois Route 157. The caller advised a silver Jeep struck a red vehicle and then parked in the lot a short distance away from the crash.

Upon arrival, an Edwardsville Police Officer located the Jeep and determined the driver to be Stephen R., Wigginton, a 56-year-old man from Edwardsville, Illinois. Mr. Wigginton failed field sobriety testing on the scene and was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mr. Wigginton was transported to the Edwardsville Police Department, where he was processed for the arrest. He did not provide a breath test at the police station. After processing, Mr. Wiggington posted bond and was released.

Mr. Wigginton has been arrested two other times for DUI'S in the past two years.

Wigginton’s previous DUI arrest was nearly a year ago. He was arrested on December 31, 2018, in Edwardsville after his ex-wife called police to report that Wigginton was intoxicated. Wigginton was arrested near the intersection of Plummer Drive and Commerce Drive.

Wigginton was arrested on a DUI charge in May of 2017 after a 2009 Cadillac plowed through a fence off Interstate 55-70 in Troy. Wigginton pleaded guilty to the charge in 2017 and was sentenced to court supervision and a fine of $1,500. Rands also was the special prosecutor for this case.

The Edwardsville Police Department wishes to remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

