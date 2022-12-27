ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Joseph Gutowski, 40 years of age, of the 1200 block of Moncoeur Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63146, for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography, and Promoting Child Pornography - Second Degree. A booking photo of Gutowski is attached. Gutowski is being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Between 2017 and 2020, the Defendant was a teacher in the Rockwood School District (Lafayette High School). The Victim, who was 16 years of age, was an exchange student from a different country and was staying with the Defendant.

At this time, detectives have no evidence to suggest any current students are victims of the Defendant.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

