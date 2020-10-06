Former State Senator Frank Watson Endorses Kurt Prenzler For County Chairman
EDWARDSVILLE - Former State Senator Frank Watson is endorsing Kurt Prenzler for County Board Chairman.
“Being endorsed by Frank Watson, a long time State Senator and former member of Senate leadership, means a great deal to me,” Prenzler said.
As State Senator, Frank Watson fought for lower taxes, easing restrictions on farms and small businesses and holding government employees responsible.
“Kurt Prenzler has carried on my fight for lower taxes, holding government employees responsible and stopping the spread of Chicago’s radical policies at the local level,” Watson said. “That is why I am endorsing the re-election of Kurt. I believe he has earned a second term through all his strong administrative actions.”
